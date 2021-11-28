Chargers inactives: See who’s in and who’s out for Week 12 vs. Broncos

The Los Angeles Chargers are set to take on the Denver Broncos in Week 12.

Here is a look at their inactives today:

Easton Stick

Asante Samuel Jr.

Alohi Gilman

Larry Rountree III

Gabe Nabers

Matt Feiler

Either Senio Kelemete or Brenden Jaimes will start in place of Matt Feiler, who is out with an ankle injury.

With Larry Rountree inactive, Justin Jackson, Joshua Kelley, and Darius Bradwell will serve as the backups to Austin Ekeler.