Chargers inactives: See who’s in and who’s out for Week 12 vs. Broncos
The Los Angeles Chargers are set to take on the Denver Broncos in Week 12.
Here is a look at their inactives today:
Easton Stick
Gabe Nabers
Either Senio Kelemete or Brenden Jaimes will start in place of Matt Feiler, who is out with an ankle injury.
With Larry Rountree inactive, Justin Jackson, Joshua Kelley, and Darius Bradwell will serve as the backups to Austin Ekeler.