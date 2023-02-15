Chargers’ home, away opponents for the 2023 NFL season

Gavino Borquez
The 2022 season is in the rearview, and all eyes are set on what the 2023 season will hold for the Chargers.

Los Angeles knows who they will have to go through during the regular season as they look to make a potential deep run to Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas, NV.

The actual schedule that dictates the order of the games won’t be revealed until later this offseason.

Here’s a look at the 14 teams on next year’s list of opponents.

Home Opponents

  • Denver Broncos

  • Kansas City Chiefs

  • Las Vegas Raiders

  • Buffalo Bills

  • Miami Dolphins

  • Chicago Bears

  • Detroit Lions

  • Dallas Cowboys

  • Baltimore Ravens

Away Opponents

  • Denver Broncos

  • Kansas City Chiefs

  • Las Vegas Raiders

  • New England Patriots

  • New York Jets

  • Green Bay Packers

  • Minnesota Vikings

  • Tennessee Titans

