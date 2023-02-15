Chargers’ home, away opponents for the 2023 NFL season

The 2022 season is in the rearview, and all eyes are set on what the 2023 season will hold for the Chargers.

Los Angeles knows who they will have to go through during the regular season as they look to make a potential deep run to Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas, NV.

The actual schedule that dictates the order of the games won’t be revealed until later this offseason.

Here’s a look at the 14 teams on next year’s list of opponents.

Home Opponents

AP Photo/Larry French

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders

Buffalo Bills

Miami Dolphins

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Dallas Cowboys

Baltimore Ravens

Away Opponents

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs

Las Vegas Raiders

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Tennessee Titans

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire