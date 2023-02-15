Chargers’ home, away opponents for the 2023 NFL season
The 2022 season is in the rearview, and all eyes are set on what the 2023 season will hold for the Chargers.
Los Angeles knows who they will have to go through during the regular season as they look to make a potential deep run to Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas, NV.
The actual schedule that dictates the order of the games won’t be revealed until later this offseason.
Here’s a look at the 14 teams on next year’s list of opponents.
Home Opponents
Denver Broncos
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Buffalo Bills
Miami Dolphins
Chicago Bears
Detroit Lions
Dallas Cowboys
Baltimore Ravens
Away Opponents
Denver Broncos
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
New England Patriots
New York Jets
Green Bay Packers
Minnesota Vikings
Tennessee Titans