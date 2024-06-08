Chargers to hold practice at Camp Pendleton

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — The Chargers are coming back to the San Diego area…for a brief stint.

The Los Angeles football team will be visiting Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton on Tuesday in Oceanside for its organized team activities, the military base said on its website.

The event, located at 11 Area Football Field, is open to base patrons from 12:15 p.m.- 2 p.m. No registration is required.

A meet-and-greet will also be held with the players from the Chargers.

Founded in 1959 by Barron Hilton in Los Angeles, the Chargers moved to San Diego in 1961 due to competition from the Los Angeles Rams.

The Chargers spent 56 years in San Diego with one Super Bowl appearance in 1995.

In 2016, the Chargers moved back to Los Angeles for the 2017 season.

Newly hired head coach Jim Harbaugh will also return to the San Diego area next week as he played quarterback for the Chargers during the 1999 and 2000 seasons.

