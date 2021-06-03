The 49ers and Chargers will hold joint practices in Southern California leading up to their preseason game in Los Angeles, Matt Maiocco of NBCSportsBayArea.com reports.

The COVID-19 pandemic eliminated the preseason and all joint practices in 2020.

The 49ers worked out with the Broncos in 2019, and the Chargers held joint practices with the Saints and the Rams two summers ago.

The 49ers and Chargers play their preseason game Sunday, Aug. 22 at SoFi Stadium with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Chargers to hold joint practices with 49ers before their preseason game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk