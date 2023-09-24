Chargers hold on to defeat Vikings, 28-24

The Vikings had two golden opportunities to take a late lead over the Chargers on Sunday, but couldn't do it as Los Angeles came away with a 28-24 win.

Up by four, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley elected to go for it on fourth-and-1 from the L.A. 24 with 1:51 on the clock. The Vikings didn't have any timeouts, so a first down would've effectively ended the game.

But Los Angeles didn't get it. Taking a carry from the fullback spot, Joshua Kelley was stuffed for no gain, giving the Vikings the ball back.

Minnesota, however, could not take advantage of the field position. Quarterback Kirk Cousins was close to hitting receiver K.J. Osborn for a likely touchdown but just overthrew him on the first play of the possession. After Cousins connected with T.J. Hockenson over the middle for a 9-yard gain on fourth-and-5, the Vikings elected not to spike the ball and get in the huddle for a play.

The result was a muddled play run with 12 seconds left with Cousins throwing it to Hockenson in the middle of the end zone. But the ball went off Hockenson’s hands, was tipped again, and linebacker Kenneth Murray came down with it in the end zone for an interception.

That finally sealed the game for L.A.

The Vikings had a previous opportunity to get into the end zone earlier in the fourth quarter but Cousins’ pass to Justin Jefferson on fourth-and-goal at the 2 was incomplete with 2:57 left. Jefferson was also flagged for an illegal shift on the play, which was declined.

Los Angeles lost receiver Mike Williams and safety Darwin James to injury during the game. But Keenan Allen set a Chargers franchise record with 18 catches on 20 targets. He finished with 215 receiving yards plus a 49-yard touchdown pass to Williams.

Justin Herbert was 40-of-47 passing for 405 yards with three TDs. Before he exited, Williams had seven catches for 121 yards with a TD.

Cousins was 32-of-50 passing for 367 yards with three touchdowns and an interception. Jefferson caught seven passes for 149 yards with a TD.

Now at 1-2, the Chargers will be at home to face the Raiders in Week 4.

The 0-3 Vikings will be on the road to face the Panthers next Sunday.