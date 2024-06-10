Chargers to hold Day 1 of mandatory minicamp at Camp Pendleton

The Chargers’ mandatory minicamp will be held at Hoag Performance Center in Costa Mesa, CA, but only for two days.

The first day, which is on June 11, will be at the Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, CA, per the military base’s website.

Located at 11 Area Football Field, practice is open to base patrons from 12:15 to 2 p.m. No registration is required.

A meet-and-greet will also be held with the players from the Chargers.

This will be the Chargers’ first return to the San Diego area since they moved there ahead of the 2017 season.

Jim Harbaugh returns to his old stomping grounds, as he played quarterback for the then-San Diego Chargers during the 1999 and 2000 seasons.

