How Chargers can hit home run in 2021 NFL draft

Gavino Borquez
·4 min read
Only six more days.

The Chargers enter this draft in hopes of carrying the momentum that they have from free agency to solidify an already talented roster.

With nine picks from Rounds 1-7, Los Angeles will have every opportunity to knock it out of the park. But how can they put together the “perfect” draft?

Here’s exactly how L.A. can get an A-plus draft haul:

Fortify offensive line

The Chargers went into free agency with an aggressive approach to revamp the offensive line, signing Corey Linsley, Matt Feiler and Oday Aboushi.

At the moment, four probable starting spots are filled: left guard (Feiler), center (Linsley), right guard (Aboushi) and right tackle (Bryan Bulaga).

Now, Los Angeles is in a position where they have to find a starting left tackle.

The team could trade up for Oregon’s Penei Sewell if he sees a slide past the Bengals, or they could have Rashawn Slater or Christian Darrisaw sitting there at No. 13 overall.

Nonetheless, like I’ve been saying, the team is in a good spot to grab one in the first-round, and should not pass up on the opportunity.

The work should not stop there, however.

There’s no guarantee that Aboushi will be the Day 1 starter and he’s on a one-year contract. In addition, the team is lacking depth. Therefore, they could benefit from a mid-round guard and a versatile lineman on Day 3.

Protecting quarterback Justin Herbert should be the team’s main priority, which is why I expect the Bolts to come out of the draft with at least three offensive linemen.

How to fix:

Penei Sewell/Rashawn Slater/Christian Darrisaw

Aaron Banks/Jackson Carman/Ben Cleveland

Royce Newman/Larry Borom/Adrian Ealy

Solidify secondary

The Chargers saw some movement in the secondary earlier this offseason, releasing Casey Hayward and losing Rayshawn Jenkins to the Jaguars.

Given the fact that head coach Brandon Staley’s defense is heavily reliant on solid play in the defensive backfield, Los Angeles should be looking to shore up the group.

Even after re-signing Michael Davis, they will need to add another player with the ability to start along the boundary. The team must also factor in Chris Harris Jr. being on the final year of his contract.

As for the safety group, the Bolts only have three players at the position on the roster – Derwin James, Nasir Adderley and Alohi Gilman. Since Staley likes to use three-safety formations, the team needs to add more talent.

Staley is a big advocate of position versatility with his defensive backs. For corners, they must possess the ability to play outside and inside. Safeties should be able to play man coverage in the slot or diagnose from depth in a single-high role.

How to fix:

Jaycee Horn

Asante Samuel Jr./Tyson Campbell/Paulson Adebo/Ifeatu Melifonwu

Richie Grant/Jevon Holland

Robert Rochell/Keith Taylor/Olaijah Griffin/Trill Williams

Damar Hamlin/Tariq Thompson/Shawn Davis

More pressure, more diamonds

Despite making the change from a 4-3 to a 3-4 scheme, the Chargers could benefit from adding a few more players that are capable of consistently getting into the backfield.

Uchenna Nwosu enters the season as a starting edge defener. Joey Bosa will play on the “edge” of the defense, but will move around a lot. Kyler Fackrell along with Emeke Egbule will come on the field as rotational pass-rushers.

To round out the group, Staley should be able to find one of his “guys”, one who’s lengthy and explosive with the ability to set the edge versus tight ends and “dominate” the edge in the run game in the middle rounds.

As for the interior part of the defensive line, Linval Joseph, Jerry Tillery and Justin Jones are a formidable trio. However, the depth is lacking, which is why they could afford to add some more juice in the middle to late rounds.

How to fix:

Joe Tryon/Joseph Ossai/Jayson Oweh/Payton Turner

Osa Odighizuwa/Alim McNeill/Jonathan Marshall/Bobby Brown/Milton Williams

Cameron Sample/Elerson Smith/Joshua Kaindoh/Chauncey Golston

Ta’Quon Graham/Darius Stills

Establish special teams competency

A combination of poor coverage and return skills, bone-headed penalties, kicking woes and a coaching change led to the Chargers having the worst special teams unit in the NFL last season and the third-worst special teams unit ever tracked by DVOA.

Finding quality players that are physical, aggressive, proven tacklers and most importantly, experienced in this department is a key part of the team’s selection process.

Three defensive backs, a linebacker, a tight end and a receiver would go a long way to not only supplying depth at the perspective positions but aide in upgrading coverage units on kick and punt returns.

How to fix:

Grant Stuard/Paddy Fisher/Ernest Jones/Tony Fields/Amen Ogbongbemiga

John Bates/Racey McMath

Jamien Sherwood/Tre Brown/Avery Williams/Benjamin St-Juste

