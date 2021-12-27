Chargers hit hard with COVID-19, 7 players added to reserve list

The Chargers’ COVID-19 outbreak does not appear to be slowing down, as seven players were added to the reserve list on Monday.

Those players are:

DB Chris Harris Jr.

CB Michael Davis

S Nasir Adderley

S Alohi Gilman

EDGE Emeke Egbule

OL Senio Kelemete

DL Andrew Brown

Since they’re unvaccinated, Nasir Adderley and Chris Harris Jr. join Mike Williams as those who will miss this weekend’s game against the Broncos.

Therefore, the secondary will be short-handed, as Asante Samuel Jr. and Derwin James will be the only starters.

Los Angeles entered the Week 16 matchup against the Texans with 14 players on the reserve list, with Michael Davis being the latest add after testing positive moments before the game.