Chargers hiring Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator

The Chargers have found their new offensive coordinator.

According to multiple reports, Los Angeles is hiring former Cowboys OC Kellen Moore in the same role.

Dallas and Moore mutually agreed to part ways on Sunday.

Moore oversaw Dallas’ offense since 2019. They averaged the second-most points (27.7) in the NFL across those four seasons. The Chiefs were the only team that averaged more (28.8).

Moore played in vital role in quarterback Dak Prescott’s resurgence in 2021 after tearing his ACL the year before. Prescott broke Tony Romo’s franchise single-season record in passing touchdowns (37). Additionally, Prescott went on to win Comeback Player of the Year.

Prior to offensive coordinator duties, Moore was the Cowboys’ quarterbacks coach for a season in 2018.

Before joining the coaching ranks, Moore was an NFL quarterback out of Boise State. He played for the Lions and Cowboys from 2012 to 2017.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire