Chargers hiring Jim Harbaugh as next head coach

The Chargers revealed their new head coach Wednesday, hiring Jim Harbaugh to the vacant spot.

Harbaugh succeeds Brandon Staley, who was fired this past season.

Over the past three seasons, Harbaugh turned Michigan into a powerhouse in college football. In that period, the Wolverines were 40-3, with three Big Ten titles, three College Football Playoff appearances, and now a national title with their win over Washington.

Harbaugh’s coaching career began with the Raiders as a quarterbacks coach in 2002 and 2003 before taking a head coaching job at the University of San Diego in 2004, where he led the Toreros to a 29-6 record during his three seasons.

In 2006, Harbaugh became the head coach of Stanford, finishing his tenure with a 29-21 overall record, including a 12-1 campaign and an Orange Bowl victory over Virginia Tech in 2010.

Harbaugh then took a leap to the NFL, where he spent four seasons as the head coach of the 49ers from 2011-14, guiding them to two NFC Championship appearances and a trip to Super Bowl XLVII. He finished with a 44-19-1 record in the regular season and 5-3 in the postseason.

Harbaugh played for five different organizations during his 15-year NFL career, including the Chargers (1999-2000).

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire