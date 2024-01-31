Chargers to hire Ravens player evaluation and analytics manager Corey Krawiec

Having a brother in the NFL coaching fraternity offers roster-building advantages, and the Ravens have played a significant role in Jim Harbaugh’s return to the league.

After landing Joe Hortiz (Player Personnel Director), the Chargers hire Baltimore’s player evaluation and analytics manager, Corey Krawiec, for a position.

#Chargers are hiring Ravens player evaluation and analytics manager Corey Krawiec, sources tell me and @jeffzrebiec. Krawiec had been with Baltimore since 2013. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) January 31, 2024

In his role with the Ravens, Krawiec supported the team’s college scouting, pro scouting, and salary cap departments with data analysis and research to help the Ravens minimize their biases and make informed decisions.

The Chargers appear set to increase their use of analytics and data with a Ravens flair.

