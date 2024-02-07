Chargers hire offensive, defensive coordinators

The Chargers and head coach Jim Harbaugh continue to fill out their coaching staff with the announcements of new offensive and defensive coordinators.

Los Angeles is hiring Greg Roman as their offensive coordinator and Jesse Minter as their defensive coordinator.

Roman was Harbaugh’s offensive coordinator with the 49ers from 2011 to 2014. He helped the team reach Super Bowl XLVII during the 2012 season.

Roman was most recently with the Ravens, where he served as the team’s tight ends coach in 2017 and 2018 before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019. He resigned after the 2022 season,

Minter was on Harbaugh’s staff at Michigan, where he led college football’s top-ranked defense in 2023. The Wolverines finished first in both scoring defense and yards allowed.

Minter has experience working for the Ravens as an assistant for two seasons. He worked his way up to defensive backs coach in 2020 before one season at Vanderbilt, where he was their defensive coordinator and safeties coach.

