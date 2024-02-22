Chargers hire Kiel McDonald as running backs coach

The Chargers are finalizing a deal to hire USC running backs coach Kiel McDonald in the same capacity on Jim Harbaugh’s staff, per Adam Schefter.

The move, in Schefter’s terms, comes as college coaches supposedly are looking towards the pros to avoid dealing with the NIL landscape. Harbaugh’s staff now includes a plethora of coaches making the move to the NFL, both coming with him from Michigan as well as other schools.

McDonald was the RBs coach at USC for three seasons. His main developed product, MarShawn Lloyd, could be one of the top 10 or so running backs picked in this year’s NFL Draft.

Prior to USC, McDonald had five year stops at both Utah and Eastern Washington. Former Utah RB Zack Moss is perhaps the most significant pro he coached during his time in college. Moss is a free agent that the Chargers could potentially sign this offseason as they reshape their running back room.

Under McDonald, Utah’s 2021 running backs averaged the second highest yards per attempt marks in the country and were 13th in total yards per game.

The 2024 Chargers’ offensive staff now looks like:

HC: Jim Harbaugh

OC: Greg Roman

Pass game coordinator: Marcus Brady

Run game coordinator/TEs coach: Andy Bischoff

Offensive line coach: Mike Devlin

QBs coach: Shane Day

RBs coach: Kiel McDonald

WRs coach: Sanjay Lal

Senior offensive assistant: Mark Trestman

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire