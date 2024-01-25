Chargers hire Jim Harbaugh as head coach

Jim Harbaugh is coming to the AFC West. For a time it looked like the Raiders could be that team. But when then they hired Antonio Pierce as head coach, susequently removing their name from the list of landing spots for the head coach of the reigning National Championship Michigan Wolverines.

On the same day Pierce was officially introduced as head coach, we find out Harbaugh won’t even have to change the colors in his wardrobe as the Chargers made their move “official.” Or rather about as official as it gets without being actually announced.

The team with the best social media team in the NFL first went with literal smoke signals.

For those unfamiliar, at the Vatican when they have named a new pope, they send up white smoke. In other words, the Chargers have their new coach.

The next tweet confirmed who that coach is with the Harbaugh signature catch phrase.

WHO’S GOT IT BETTER THAN US?? — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) January 25, 2024

So, welcome Jim Harbaugh back to the NFL and to the AFC West.

The division has several high profile coaches now with Harbaugh joining the likes of Chiefs Andy Reid and Broncos Sean Payton. Wild, wild West.

