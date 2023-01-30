Kellen Moore found a new job less than 24 hours after it was announced the Dallas Cowboys had parted ways with the offensive coordinator.

Moore, 33, will join Brandon Staley's staff on the Los Angeles Chargers, the team officially announced Monday afternoon. The Chargers fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks coach Shane Day in mid-January.

It's a quick turnaround for Moore, who had been with the Cowboys organization since 2017 as a player and as a coach. Moore joined the Cowboys' staff as a quarterback after he retired from the NFL in 2018 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2019. His offenses have ranked on average, seventh in points scored and yards since he took the job in Dallas. In 2021, the Cowboys had the No. 1 overall offense.

Moore has been a hot head-coaching candidate as well: He interviewed with the Carolina Panthers this offseason, the Jacksonville Jaguars this past offseason and was also a potential target for Boise State University's head coaching job in 2020.

Now, Moore will go from Dak Prescott to Justin Herbert in an attempt to turn around the stagnant Chargers offense. Much like his time in Dallas, Moore will also have a plethora of weapons at his disposal between running back Austin Ekeler and wideouts Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Los Angeles's offense wasn't awful in 2022 – the Chargers finished ninth in yards and 13th in points scored – but failed to maintain a 27-0 lead In the AFC wild-card round before falling to the Jaguars.

The Chargers need all the help they can get in order to keep up in an ultra-competitive AFC that features Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow, Josh Allen and – maybe – Lamar Jackson.