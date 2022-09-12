The Chargers hilariously trolled the Raiders on Twitter after beating them Sunday

The Chargers defeated the Raiders twice on Sunday: Once on the football field and then again on social media.

Following the Chargers’ 24-19 win over Las Vegas at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, Los Angeles’ social-media team took over.

First, they tweaked the Lil Uzi Vert “I lost” meme, adding a Raiders hat and putting him outside SoFi Stadium.

Then the Chargers social-media team brought out the big gun as they trolled the Raiders and their fans with a “King of the Hill” meme.

That won’t make Raiders fans happy but a lot of other people were laughing, as that second tweet was liked nearly 50,000 times as of Monday morning.