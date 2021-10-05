Chargers Highlights: RB Austin Ekeler posts second touchdown vs. Raiders

valentinamartinez
Chargers running back Austin Ekeler got his second touchdown of the night from an 11-yard rush.

Ekeler finishes the game with 117 rushing yards, 28 receiving yards, and two touchdowns.

Check out how Ekeler found the end zone:

Los Angeles extended their lead with Ekeler’s touchdown by two scores.

