Chargers Highlights: QB Justin Herbert dominates first half vs. Raiders

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
valentinamartinez
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

It’s been complete dominance at SoFi Stadium on this Monday night, as the Chargers lead the Raiders at the half, 21-0.

Following Donald Parham’s touchdown catch, Los Angeles extended their lead with a 10-yard TD reception from tight end Jared Cook in the second quarter. This marks Cook’s first touchdown as a Charger.

On the following drive, quarterback Justin Herbert found running back Austin Ekeler on a wheel route right before the half to expand their lead even further.

Herbert is 20-of-25 passing for 175 yards and three touchdowns.

Given the Chargers’ defensive dominance, the Raiders only have 51 yards of offense on 24 plays.

Recommended Stories