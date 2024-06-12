Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh reveals starting offensive line ahead of minicamp

The Chargers offensive line has been a topic of conversation since the end of last season. Now, as the 2024 season approaches, five players are cementing their spots as the starting linemen.

“I think it’s on track to be a top-tier offensive line in the NFL,” Harbaugh said. “Rashawn [Slater], Zion [Johnson], Bradley Bozeman, probably right now Trey Pipkins and Joe Alt. Those five have really separated themselves.”

According to Harbaugh, this group will likely make up one of the best units in the league.

In team drills, Alt has been playing right tackle, and Pipkins has been positioned at right guard, which is quite impressive since he has only played tackle throughout his career.

“Extremely capable of doing it,” Harbaugh said about Pipkins. “He’s an outstanding player, he’s an outstanding tackle and he’s an outstanding guard.”

Pipkins’ versatility seems to be paying dividends for the Chargers offensive line; however, the ultimate test will be when the season begins.

“The idea of getting to our best five at all times and playing that, it may shake out in what the rotation is but you need five really good ones, five best you have, playing as one,” Harbaugh said. “Pretty much every team we play, they have really good edge rushers on both sides.

“They have interior rushers that are good on both sides. Not having a weak link is critical,” Harbaugh said. “I think we’re trending to really having a top-to-bottom outstanding offensive line.”

Training camp will ultimately be when the final starters are chosen but this gives Chargers fans at least a good idea of what’s to come.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire