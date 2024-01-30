Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh on coming to NFL: ‘There’s no Lombardi Trophy in college football’

In a recent interview with CBS Sports, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh revealed why he left his former coaching job at Michigan and decided to make the move to the NFL.

“I love Michigan, but I love the NFL too,” Harbaugh said. “There’s no Lombardi Trophy in college football.”

After going undefeated and winning the National Championship over Washington, Harbaugh had the perfect college season. There was really nothing more he could do.

However, he did have some unfinished business in the NFL.

Harbaugh believes his best chance of achieving his next goal, winning the Super Bowl, will be with the Chargers.

“There’s nowhere better to do it than with the Los Angeles Chargers,” he explained.

Harbaugh revealed that he has met some of the Chargers talent, including quarterback Justin Herbert, safety Derwin James and wide receiver Keenan Allen.

“I was a little starstruck,” Harbaugh said when talking about meeting Herbert.

As Chargers fans eagerly wait for next season, Harbaugh has already begun changing the culture in Los Angeles.

“We work together, we win together and it’s worth it,” Harbaugh said. “The sacrifice, the pressure, all of it–why would somebody put themselves through that? Because the rewards are just so darn good.”

Harbaugh will officially be introduced on Thursday at 1 pm PT at YouTube Theater at SoFi Stadium, where he will have his first press conference as the Chargers head coach.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire