Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh brings in two more coaches from Michigan

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh continues to build out his staff.

After hiring strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, Harbaugh is bringing two more coaches with him from Michigan, as Mike Elston and Dylan Roney are coming to Los Angeles.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported about Elston and MLive’s Aaron McMann reported about Roney leaving.

Elston served as the Wolverines’ recruiting coordinator and defensive line coach for the past two seasons, producing two All-Big Ten selections and draft selections last year in Mazi Smith and Mike Morris.

He’s had coaching stops at Eastern Michigan, Central Michigan, Cincinnati and Notre Dame. Elston spent 11 years with the Fighting Irish as their defensive line coach.

Roney was a graduate assistant who helped Elston over the past two seasons, working with Michigan’s edge defenders.

