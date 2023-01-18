What Chargers HC Brandon Staley said at end-of-season press conference

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley spoke to the media to express how he felt about the 2022 season, his feelings after parting ways with Joe Lombardi and what he’s looking for in the team’s next offensive coordinator.

Here are some notable things that Staley said on Wednesday:

On status of his job

“I have a lot of confidence in the way we did things for two years. I know the culture we have and the product on the field. We made tremendous improvement from Year 1 to Year 2.”

On letting go of Joe Lombardi

“Just felt like we needed to make changes to the offense and the vision I have on that side of the ball. There’s a different gear we need to get to.”

On what he would like for from the next offensive coordinator

“I think you’re looking for leadership, number one. You’re looking for someone that can really connect that group and get them to play a certain type of way.”

On what he would like regarding the identity of next offense

“The offenses that are the most challenging to defend are the ones that put a lot of pressure on you every snap in terms of marrying the run game to the pass game. Putting a lot of pressure on your personnel groupings with pace, motion & being able to get the explosions.”

On the offensive coordinator vacancy

“I think we have one of the top jobs in the league. We’re going to be thorough with our process. There’s not a rush to do anything. You want to make sure that you hire the best coach.”

On if they are going to explore the Sean McVay/Kyle Shanahan offensive style for the next offensive coordinator

“I think it’s fair to say that the experiences I have, that’s a fair assessment of the style of play because that is the offense that I believe in.”

On fourth down decision changes from Year 1 to Year 2:

“Our team was completely different. We had a different makeup of our team offensive, defensively, and the kicking game.”

On if he regrets playing the full starters against against Broncos in Week 18, which led to Mike Williams’s season ending injury:

“I know that there’s no one who felt worse about Mike Williams not competing than me.”

On the lack of speed at wide receiver position

“Just because you have speed doesn’t mean you’re going to get to the deep part of the field. A lot of times when you have speed you know where it’s running. So even if your fast, if we’re waiting on you it doesn’t matter. What you have to do is you have to have the mix of the run game and the pass game to create explosions. Because if people know that you’re headed to the deep part of the field or you’re trying to head there you’re not going to get there.”

On if he was outcoached by Jaguars HC Doug Pederson

“That wasn’t the case for a half.”

On if he ever thought he was in danger of losing his job

“No. A lot of confidence in how we do things here and what we’ve been able to accomplish. And that’s the truth, and everyone that’s been around me on a day-to-day basis knows that. I am aware of the speculation because I have to be briefed on it. I do have a family that cares about me. But I was not worried about that because I know what goes on here on a day-to-day basis, and I know what we have in our locker room. I know what’s out on that field, and I’m excited to keep going.”

On a potential contract extension for Justin Herbert

“I’m confident that Justin Herbert is going to be a Charger for a long time.”

