Chargers HC Brandon Staley gives injury updates on Isaiah Spiller, Josh Palmer

Chargers running back Isaiah Spiller left last Saturday’s preseason game against the Cowboys with an ankle injury in the second half.

Head coach Brandon Staley gave an update on Spiller on Monday, adding that he is considered week-to-week. He will miss the preseason finale against the Saints this Friday and could miss the season opener against the Raiders.

Before suffering the injury, Spiller was in competition for the second running back spot with Joshua Kelley and Larry Rountree. With him potentially being unavailable for Week 1, it’s likely Los Angeles will carry four backs on the 53-man roster.

In addition to Spiller, wide receiver Joshua Palmer is in concussion protocol coming out of the game against Dallas.

Palmer, the summer standout, had an eyebrow-raising performance with three catches on four targets for 75 yards and a touchdown.

We will update on the statuses of Spiller and Palmer once further information is released.

