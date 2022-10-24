Chargers HC Brandon Staley cites CB J.C. Jackson’s injury as ‘significant’

The start of cornerback J.C. Jackson’s tenure with the Chargers wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows, and it’s possible that he won’t even get the chance to turn things around for the remainder of the season.

Jackson went to the ground with what appeared to be a non-contact leg injury while covering Marquise Goodwin late in the second quarter of the loss to the Seahawks. He was carted off the field in an air cast and did not return.

Following the game, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Jackson suffered a dislocated kneecap. Rapoport added that he would undergo an MRI on Monday, which should show the full extent of damage sustained.

Head coach Brandon Staley was asked about Jackson during the team’s post-game press conference and called the injury “significant.”

Entering Week 7, Jackson had been targeted 23 times while allowing 17 receptions for 331 yards and three touchdowns. He had yet to intercept a pass and was credited with just a single pass breakup.

In Jackson’s absence will be Michael Davis, who took over in Week 6 when Jackson was benched in the second half and when he went out with the injury on Sunday.

Once we know the diagnosis of the injury, we will post an update.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire