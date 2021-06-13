Chargers HC Brandon Staley among ‘bandwagons to hop on in 2021’

When the Chargers fired Anthony Lynn after the 2020 season, many believed that the franchise was going to hire an offensive-minded head coach to maximize quarterback Justin Herbert’s potential.

Instead, Los Angeles decided to bring in Brandon Staley, the defensive guru, to be the man in charge.

Staley was brought onboard after overseeing the Rams’ top-ranked defense last season. Since he entered the building in his new role, Staley has inspired optimism with his additions this offseason, both new players and the coaches, paired with his vision for the team.

On top of that, Staley’s defensive expertise and his ability to get the best out of players — with playmakers highlighted by Derwin James, Joey Bosa, Kenneth Murray, Michael Davis, Chris Harris Jr. and rookie Asante Samuel Jr. — also brings plenty of intrigue.

NFL Media’s Adam Schein, who recently made a list of the best bandwagons to jump on ahead of the 2021 season, and he listed Staley at No. 3 in his rankings.

Here’s what Schein said about Staley:

He’s just SO well-regarded by everyone who has been around him. Last season with the Rams, in Staley’s first year as an NFL defensive coordinator, he churned out the No. 1 scoring and total defense in the league. That unit undoubtedly had special talents in Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey, but what do you call Joey Bosa and — when healthy — Derwin James? The offense will keep rolling with Herbert under center, and the defense will maximize its talent with Staley at the controls. Historically, attention to detail and culture have let the Chargers down. That’s about to change. The Bolts were wise to invest in Staley. You should, too.

What matters the most is that Staley will have to be better in areas where former head coach Anthony Lynn’s failures cost the team a lot of close games the past few seasons: game management, strategy in crucial situations and special teams competence.

However, the bottom line is that Staley hasn’t even coached a single game yet, but the reasons listed above are all valid as to why he is one of the most enticing individuals heading into the 2021 season.