The Chargers had a 27-7 lead at halftime and looked like they would cruise to victory over the Texans. But even though the final score read 34-24 in favor of Los Angeles, there were some tight moments in the second half.

Houston closed to within three points midway through the fourth quarter, trailing 27-24. After receiver Brandin Cooks scored an 18-yard touchdown, DeAndre Carter fumbled the kick return to give Houston an extra possession. But instead of taking the lead, the Texans had to settle for a 40-yard field goal after a sack put the Houston offense behind the chains.

Los Angeles put together a strong ensuing drive to essentially put the game away, going 79 yards in 12 plays for a touchdown.

Quarterback Justin Herbert kept the drive going with a key 13-yard pass to Mike Williams on third-and-2 from the Chargers’ 24. Then the Chargers elected to go for it on fourth-and-2 from their own 45-yard line. Herbert rolled to his right and hit Austin Ekeler for a short pass that the running back turned into a 21-yard gain down to the Houston 34.

A few plays later, Herbert hit Ekeler for what was the running back’s third touchdown of the game — the first two rushing.

Herbert, playing with fractured rib cartilage, finished 27-of-39 for 340 yards with a pair of touchdowns and no interceptions. Ekeler had 60 yards rushing and six catches for 49 yards. Williams had seven catches for 120 yards.

On the other side, Mills was 26-of-35 for 246 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Rookie running back Dameon Pierce had 131 yards on 14 carries, including a 75-yard touchdown.

Now at 2-2, the Chargers will be on the road again next week when they face the 2-2 Browns.

The 0-3-1 Texans will also be on the road to take on the 2-2 Jaguars.

Chargers hang on to beat Texans 34-24 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk