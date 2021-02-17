Chargers have had virtual meeting with Florida State CB Asante Samuel, Jr.

The Chargers will be looking to add more talent to the cornerback room this offseason.

Los Angeles recently had a virtual meeting with former Florida State cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., according to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo.

After losing safety Derwin James, Samuel Jr., the son of the former NFL star, was the one who asserted himself as the key piece in the secondary.

In three years at Florida State, he finished with 97 total tackles (71 solo), three tackles for loss, four interceptions, 29 pass deflections, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

Despite being a tad undersized to NFL standards, Samuel Jr. is a complete cover corner who excels in press-man coverage with great instincts, decent foot quickness, football intelligence and is reliable in run support.