Chargers grab 13-10 lead before halftime

The Chargers gave up an early 10-point lead in Las Vegas, but they were able to move back in front of the Raiders before the first half came to an end.

After a 55-yard field goal by Daniel Carlson tied the game, the Chargers were able to drive 59 yards over 10 plays to set up a Cameron Dicker field goal attempt. Dicker hit from 34 yards out and the Chargers went up 13-10.

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr hooked up with wide receiver Davante Adams for a 39-yard gain on the first play of the ensuing drive. They were able to pick up a few more yards to set Daniel Carlson up for a 52-yard field goal try, but he missed it to end a streak of 47 straight makes at home.

That was one of two field goal drives that the Chargers offense has put together and their chances of putting more points on the board have been hindered by pass protection issues. Chandler Jones has sacked Justin Herbert three times and the Raiders have been credited with six quarterback hits through the first two quarters.

Herbert is 11-of-20 for 121 yards and the Chargers have not gotten much going on the ground. The Raiders have had more success moving the ball, but Bryce Callahan returned an interception for a touchdown and Josh Jacobs lost a fumble to end the first possession of the game.

