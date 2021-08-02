Chargers got ‘ultimate competitor’ in rookie CB Asante Samuel Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers got off to a great start in the 2021 NFL draft, landing an elite prospect at a huge position of need when Northwestern offensive tackle Rashawn Slater fell into their lap in the first round.

They kept a good thing going in the second round, landing one of the most polished cornerback prospects in the entire draft in Florida State’s Asante Samuel Jr., a name most NFL fans will immediately recognize.

The son of an All-Pro corner, Samuel is a pro-ready cover man who brings all the physical and mental tools NFL coaches look for at his position. Florida State head coach Mike Norvell recently told Pro Football Focus what makes Samuel such a special player: