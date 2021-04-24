Chargers GM: We’re not just an offensive line away from winning the Super Bowl

Plenty of mock drafts have the Chargers using their first-round pick, and perhaps some later picks as well, on improving the offensive line in front of franchise quarterback Justin Herbert. But Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco says it may not be so simple.

Telesco says he sees a lot of areas he wants to improve in next week’s draft, when the Chargers pick 13th overall and have a pick in every round, plus extra picks in the third and sixth rounds.

“Let’s not forget we need to add talent amongst the whole football team. We’re trying to build a balanced football team,” Telesco said. “I don’t know if we’re you know, just a better offensive line away from winning a championship.”

The Chargers currently have Trey Pipkins penciled in as their starting left tackle, and Telesco said this week that they’re bullish on Pipkins. So while it’s highly likely that the Chargers will draft an offensive lineman at some point next week, don’t be so sure that it’s going to be their top priority.

