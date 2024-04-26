Chargers GM Joe Hortiz speaks on state of wide receiver room after taking Joe Alt

In their joint press conference following the selection of Joe Alt, Jim Harbaugh and Joe Hortiz were both asked about the plans for the wide receiver position.

First, they were asked why they went with a tackle despite quality receivers available on the board. Hortiz responded:

Yeah, there were. I think I’ve said it from the beginning, when we started talking about the draft, that we’re going to take the best player available for the Chargers, and that’s what we did today. That’s what we’re going to do at 37 [overall] and every other pick that we have. Obviously, he helps our team and he helps us get better. That’s what we want to do. We want to get better with every pick. That’s what we feel like we did.

Asked in a follow-up that came later in the press conference about plans to address the wide receiver position throughout the rest of the draft and offseason, Hortiz said this:

We’re going to address more than just the receivers, too, absolutely. I’ve said this before — you look at it and there are certainly more needs at different spots, but there are needs at every position. That’s why we’re living by the best player philosophy. Again, you’re never one player away and you’re never one position away. You have to improve every single position on your team at every opportunity you get. We’re going to still be working on a few of the positions. We’re not done with offensive line, either. We’re just going to try and make the team better.

Some Day 2 wide receivers who could be available at 37 include Adonai Mitchell, Ladd McConkey, and Roman Wilson, amongst others. However, with the value on the board at cornerback, defensive tackle, and interior offensive line, I’d have to wonder if the best player available mentality causes them to wait one more round for a wideout.

Harbaugh advised against “counting out” rostered wideouts like Quentin Johnston, Josh Palmer, Simi Fehoko, and Derius Davis. The new front office doesn’t seem to be phased as much by the lack of clarity at wide receiver as much as the fanbase is.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire