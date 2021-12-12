The Chargers have a big matchup with the Chiefs coming up on Thursday night. But they have to beat the Giants first to keep pace with Kansas City.

They may do it, but New York isn’t laying down. After Austin Ekeler rushed for a 1-yard touchdown to give the Chargers a 7-0 lead, the Giants came right back to score a touchdown of their own.

Quarterback Mike Glennon — starting in place of the injured Daniel Jones — hit tight end Kyle Rudolph on third-and-10 for a first down and the veteran rumbled down the field for a 60-yard gain. Rudolph had 42 yards after the catch.

It didn’t take long for the Giants to put the ball in the box, with Elijhaa Penny catching a 3-yard touchdown pass. According to the FOX broadcast, that was New York’s first touchdown by a running back or wide receiver since the Giants’ Week Seven victory over the Panthers.

At the end of the first quarter, the Chargers and Giants remain tied at 7-7.

Chargers, Giants trade touchdowns in the first quarter originally appeared on Pro Football Talk