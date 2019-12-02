Chargers getting frustrated as they find “every way you can possibly lose”

The Chargers are 4-8 and out of playoff contention, but they can point to just a few plays in a few games and say this season could be much different.

In fact, all eight of the Chargers’ losses have been by seven points or less, meaning that for every loss they’ve had, they can say a missed opportunity to score a touchdown here, or a blown play that gave up a touchdown there, was the difference.

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler said after losing the Broncos on a last-second field goal that these losses are getting tiresome.

“It seems like we’re literally trying to figure out every way you can possibly lose a game,” he said, via the Los Angeles Times. “It’s just frustrating, for sure.”

Chargers safety Rayshawn Jenkins said he felt after that game against the Broncos like he’s felt after most games this season.

“This feels like maybe six of the other losses we’ve had,” Jenkins said. “This is another one we should have won.”

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon didn’t hide his frustration.

“We’re good enough to put these games away earlier, and every week we somehow fail to do so,” he said. “And, every time, it bites you in the butt in the end.”

That’s a fitting epitaph for the Chargers’ season.