Was Chargers' game-tying return TD aided by a missed call?

Officials had a rough night in Pittsburgh.

The Los Angeles Chargers took advantage.

The Chargers got on the board in the first quarter on a deep Philip Rivers touchdown pass to Travis Benjamin. Before the snap, right tackle Sam Tevi moved out of his stance, an obvious false start that officials missed, reportedly prompting an apology to Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.

The game-tying touchdown in the fourth quarter also came with a missed penalty.

Chargers punt returner Desmond King fielded a line drive punt from Jordan Berry at the Chargers 27-yard line and darted through the Steelers coverage unit for a 73-yard touchdown. A two-point conversion later, and the game was tied at 23.

Desmond King’s punt return for a touchdown was aided by a block in the back from his return team. (AP)

The problem is that Chargers special teamer Rayshawn Jenkins shoved Steelers coverage man Brian Allen in the back, pushing him to the ground. The play happened near Jenkins’ point of pursuit as he looked to tackle King and likely had an impact on the outcome of the play.

It wasn’t a big shove, but it was clearly enough to warrant a call for an illegal block in the back near the Chargers’ 30. Instead of a touchdown, Los Angeles would have been set up deep in its own territory had a penalty been called.

The Chargers ended up rallying for a 33-30 win, a thrilling comeback on top of a massive Steelers collapse. It was a great win for the Chargers, but undeniably a win aided by some officiating miscues.

