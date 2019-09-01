Chargers G.M.: No new contract for Melvin Gordon

The Chargers’ message to Melvin Gordon is simple: Either play for us or find a team that wants to trade for you, but stop asking us for more money.

That was the message today from Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco, who told reporters that the Chargers will no longer negotiate with Gordon this season.

“With the regular season now here, we have informed Melvin’s representatives that discussions regarding a contract extension will be postponed until the conclusion of the season. When, or if, Melvin reports he will play under his current contract,” Telesco said, via Joe Reedy of the Associated Press.

Gordon is heading into the fifth and final year of his rookie contract and has a salary of $5.6 million. He has already racked up substantial fines for skipping training camp and the preseason, and he loses $330,000 a week in salary for each week he skips in the regular season. Gordon is running out of leverage, and it sounds like Telesco expects him to report, eventually, without a new deal.