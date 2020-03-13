Chargers use franchise tag on Hunter Henry

The Chargers will be using their franchise tag this offseason.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team has tagged tight end Hunter Henry. The tag is expected to carry a salary of around $11 million for the 2020 season.

Henry is ranked No. 30 on our list of this year’s top free agents and is just ahead of Austin Hooper as the top tight end on that list.

Henry returned from a 2018 torn ACL to play in 12 games last season. He caught 55 passes for 652 yards and five touchdowns. Those were career bests in catches and receiving yards for Henry, who will be adjusting to a new quarterback with Philip Rivers moving on this offseason.

UPDATE 2:04 p.m. ET: The Chargers officially announced the application of the franchise tag.

