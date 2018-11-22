Chargers focus on Cardinals after disappointing loss

After the Los Angeles Chargers' six-game winning streak ended last week, quarterback Philip Rivers implored the team to look ahead and not back at a missed opportunity.

Without question, the Chargers' one-point loss to the Denver Broncos last Sunday stung badly.

"It was definitely a game we could have won and should have won," Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said.

The Chargers were on a roll and now they'll have to get their momentum back Sunday against the struggling Arizona Cardinals.

"We've got a lot to look ahead to and it's right in front of us with Arizona," said Rivers, who has thrown at least one touchdown pass in 23 consecutive games.

"Our approach seems to be really good to getting back on track and doing the things we have been doing."

The Cardinals (2-8), who have lost of four of their past five games, seem to be the perfect tonic for the Chargers. But then again, the same was said about the Broncos.

"Any time you lose, it's humbling in this league," said Rivers, who threw two interceptions. "That's collectively and individually and that's why I say it's a week-to-week game. You got to regroup and go because no one is going to feel sorry for you."

The Chargers (7-3) trail the Kansas City Chiefs (9-2) by 1.5 games in the AFC West, but with the Chiefs on their bye, the Chargerts can pull to within one game with a win.

"We are still sitting in a good spot," Rivers said. "And that's still accomplishing everything that we want to."

The Chargers hope to have defensive end Joey Bosa available for moer snaps this week. He returned for the first time this season Sunday as he rebounded from a foot injury and played 31 of the team's 55 snaps.

Defensive tackle Corey Liuget is definitely out for the season after hurting his knee in the loss to the Broncos.

Cardinals first-year head coach Steve Wilks might lose his job unless things improved drastically. Fans are calling for him to be fired.

"They should be (upset)," Wilks said. "Again, disappointed in our performance. Going to try to do everything we can to get on track. We have great fans, and they deserve better. I talked about that earlier in the year. We have to find a way to turn this thing around and get on the right track."

In an effort to avoid matching the team's worst start since 2006, Wilks has been trying to change things up on multiple fronts in not only the way he deploys his personnel, but how much time is spent on and off the field and in meeting rooms during the week.

"We're trying to keep the guys engaged," he said. "We're trying to get them out of the meeting rooms, get them moving around a little bit. I am constantly trying to evolve and come up with new ideas."

Arizona's Josh Rosen is near the end of his first season as a pro quarterback.

"I'm just trying to do as best as I can in the situation," he said. "I'm just trying to take care as much as I can in my game and make sure everyone else is on top of theirs. However, I need to get that across to them, it's just kind of on an individual basis.

"I'm not like MF-ing guys all over the field. I'm encouraging and trying to get guys on the right track -- along with myself."