How Chargers need to fix struggling third-down defense

After turning the Rams into the NFL’s best defense in just one season, there were expectations that Brandon Staley would have the same success with the Chargers.

However, it has not been all sunshine and rainbows.

Los Angeles has statistically been bad against the run all season, but something that has hurt the team the most in weeks prior is the defense’s inability to get off the field.

The Bolts are currently 31st in opposing third-down conversion percentage at 48.91%. Washington is the only team worse at 51.37%.

Last week, the Broncos converted 8 of 11 third downs, with the majority of them coming from beyond seven yards.

This is one that came on Denver’s final touchdown drive. Teddy Bridgewater connected with Courtland Sutton for a 12-yard gain on a 3rd-and-7.

Even after rushing five, Bridgewater has enough time to find Sutton, who Tevaughn Campbell contests. However, Campbell is unable to get his hands on the football.

A few plays later, the Broncos converted on 3rd-and-10.

Javonte Williams sold it like he was going to chip, it created a lane for him on the outside, and there were no defenders near the vicinity to prevent him from getting beyond the marker.

Moving forward, each level of the defense needs to play a part in aiding to be more efficient on third downs.

Consistent pressure is a must, both inside and off the edges. That should include more of Joey Bosa lined up along the interior, where he has proven to wreak havoc.

On the back end of the defense, some of it is personnel, as the Chargers are without Asante Samuel Jr., the team’s most impactful cornerback this season, who is out with a concussion. His return remains to be seen.

Nonetheless, corners need to play their leverages better, be in a position to contest balls thrown before or at the sticks, and execute.

Furthermore, missed tackles in open space can not happen, and penalties must be eliminated.

Heading into Week 13, the Bolts face a Bengals team that is 16th in the league in third-down conversion at 40%.

While not necessarily the best in this category, Cincinnati still poses a good offense, which is why aggressive and assignment sound defense on third downs will be crucial in order to give Justin Herbert more opportunities.