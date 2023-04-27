When will the Chargers make their first pick in the 2023 NFL draft?

The NFL draft is about to kick off, and we will see what players the Chargers select to improve their roster.

If you don’t want to sit around and watch most of the draft and would rather tune in just when Los Angeles is on the clock, here is our best approximation of when that will be.

Our best guess is you’ll want to tune in at 7:20 pm PT.

We’re basing our guess on last year’s draft. In 2022, the Chiefs drafted cornerback Trent McDuffie with the No. 21 overall pick at 7:26 p.m. PT.

Things went a little slower in 2021, with the Colts selecting edge defender Kwity Paye at 7:56 p.m. PT.

The 21st pick in the 2020 NFL draft was nine minutes earlier.

The 21st pick was nine minutes earlier the year before that.

The bottom line is to play it safe, 7:20 pm PT is when you should tune in, barring a trade up or down.

