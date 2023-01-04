Breaking News:

Chargers’ first injury report vs. Broncos, Week 18

Gavino Borquez

The Chargers held their first practice ahead of their Week 18 matchup with the Broncos on Wednesday.

Here is a look at the injury report.

Note: This is estimated because the team just had a walkthrough.

Player

Injury

Participation

CB Bryce Callahan

Groin

FP

QB Justin Herbert

Left shoulder

FP

FB Zander Horvath

Ankle

LP

S Derwin James

Concussion

FP

LB Amen Ogbongbemiga

Ankle

FP

OT Trey Pipkins

Knee

LP

LB Troy Reeder

Back

FP

OT Jamaree Salyer

Shoulder

FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire

