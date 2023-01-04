Chargers’ first injury report vs. Broncos, Week 18
The Chargers held their first practice ahead of their Week 18 matchup with the Broncos on Wednesday.
Here is a look at the injury report.
Note: This is estimated because the team just had a walkthrough.
Player
Injury
Participation
CB Bryce Callahan
Groin
FP
QB Justin Herbert
Left shoulder
FP
FB Zander Horvath
Ankle
LP
S Derwin James
Concussion
FP
LB Amen Ogbongbemiga
Ankle
FP
OT Trey Pipkins
Knee
LP
LB Troy Reeder
Back
FP
OT Jamaree Salyer
Shoulder
FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related