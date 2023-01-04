Chargers’ first injury report vs. Broncos, Week 18

The Chargers held their first practice ahead of their Week 18 matchup with the Broncos on Wednesday.

Here is a look at the injury report.

Note: This is estimated because the team just had a walkthrough.

Player Injury Participation CB Bryce Callahan Groin FP QB Justin Herbert Left shoulder FP FB Zander Horvath Ankle LP S Derwin James Concussion FP LB Amen Ogbongbemiga Ankle FP OT Trey Pipkins Knee LP LB Troy Reeder Back FP OT Jamaree Salyer Shoulder FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire