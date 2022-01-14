The Chargers are making a change on special teams.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Los Angeles has fired special teams coordinator Derius Swinton after one season with the franchise.

Swinton was a part of head coach Brandon Staley’s first staff in 2021.

The team used two kickers this season, but the position got stabilized with Dustin Hopkins replacing Tristan Vizcaino. In 11 games, Hopkins connected on 18-of-20 field goals, his only missing coming from at least 50-yards out. Hopkins was also 30-of-32 on extra points. Punter Ty Long averaged 45.5 yards per punt.

In the return game, the Chargers brought in Andre Roberts midseason and he took over the position — going 101 yards to take a kickoff for a touchdown in Los Angeles’ 34-13 win over Denver in Week 17.

But the Chargers finished the season at 9-8 and did not make the playoffs. And now a change has been made.

Chargers fire special teams coordinator Derius Swinton originally appeared on Pro Football Talk