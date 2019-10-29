Chargers fire offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt after 3-5 start

The Chargers are making a major change halfway through their season, firing offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt, right. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

The Los Angeles Chargers notched a much-needed road win on Sunday against the Chicago Bears, but that didn’t stop them from making a major change.

The team announced Monday night it had fired offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt.

Ken Whisenhunt has been relieved from his duties as offensive coordinator. — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) October 29, 2019

The Chargers did not name an interim offensive coordinator, though most of those duties could hall to head coach Anthony Lynn. The third-year head coach has coordinator experience from his time with the Buffalo Bills.

It was a rough first half of the season for the Chargers on offense, and not just because of the intrigue around Melvin Gordon. The team is in the bottom 10 of the NFL in scoring with 19.6 points per game, and it’s been a month since it topped 20 points.

“This is not an easy decision and definitely not one that I take lightly,” Lynn said in a statement. “You win as a team, and you lose as a team. It’s never about just one person. At the end of the day, however, I simply felt a change was needed at this time. I want to thank Ken for his years of service to the Chargers organization and wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

Whisenhunt, the former Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans head coach, has run the Chargers’ offense since Mike McCoy’s final season with the team. He was retained when Lynn took over as head coach.

