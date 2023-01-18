Chargers fire linebackers coach Michael Wilhoite

A third Chargers assistant coach has been fired on an eventful Tuesday for the team.

After offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Shane Day were let go this morning, linebackers coach Michael Wilhoite had also been fired by the team.

The 36-year-old Wilhoite joined Brandon Staley’s initial staff in Los Angeles to open the 2021 season after two years as an assistant in New Orleans – with the special teams in 2019 and with the defense in 2020. Prior to coaching, Wilhoite spent six seasons as an NFL linebacker with the 49ers and Seahawks from 2012-17.

Under Wilhoite’s tutelage, former Charger Kyzir White engineered a breakout season in 2021, with 144 total tackles. Drue Tranquill followed that breakout in 2022 with 146 total tackles in a stellar season that likely has earned him a contract extension. But two correlated factors likely led to Wilhoite’s departure.

When he was drafted 23rd overall in 2020, Kenneth Murray Jr. was billed as a hyper-athletic linebacker with sideline-to-sideline range that just needed to reign in his instincts. As a former NFL linebacker, who better to coax Murray into his full potential than Wilhoite? But Murray hasn’t taken that next step forward yet. It’s contributed to one of the worst run defenses in the league over the last two seasons, as Murray and other second-level defenders have consistently fit the run poorly.

The fact that the run defense failed to improve in 2022 after the investments the Chargers made on the defensive line is perhaps the most emblematic of this issue. Sebastian Joseph-Day, Austin Johnson, Khalil Mack, Morgan Fox, and a larger role for Breiden Fehoko all contributed to an improved defensive line that found a way to stuff runs at the line of scrimmage at a much higher rate than the 2021 squad did. But when the line faltered, the linebackers frequently did not have their back, leading to the long runs that became a painfully integral part of watching the Chargers’ defense this season.

There are plenty of questions about the linebacker room heading into 2023. Tranquill, as mentioned, will need a contract extension. Murray has a fifth-year option to decide on. Kyle Van Noy could play more off-ball linebacker with Joey Bosa fully healthy on the edge. But those are questions for the next man up to answer.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire