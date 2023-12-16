Chargers fire Brandon Staley, Tom Telesco
The Los Angeles Chargers have fired head coach Brandon Staley and GM Tom Telesco.
Chargers fire Brandon Staley, Tom Telesco originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area
Thursday's epic debacle in Las Vegas demonstrated for all to see how much of a mess Staley's Chargers tenure has become.
This was the green light the Chargers needed to rip the Band-Aid off and get a head-start on who will replace Staley.
The Raiders walked all over the Chargers on Thursday.
Justin Herbert sustained a second fractured finger, this time on his right hand against the Broncos.
Herbert was replaced by backup Easton Stick.
Bosa avoided a worst-case scenario, but head coach Brandon Staley doesn't know if his star pass rusher will play again this season.
The coach was also cleared after a reported confrontation with his strength and conditioning coach.
