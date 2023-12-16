Chargers fire Brandon Staley, Tom Telesco

Yahoo Sports

Jason Fitz is joined by FOX Sports Rules Analyst and former NFL VP of Officiating Dean Blandino to get to the bottom of the massive outcry around NFL officiating right now. The duo discuss the Kadarius Toney offsides penalty from Sunday, what's causing the general outrage over officiating, how NFL officials do their jobs, potential solutions to the NFL's officiating problem and much more. Later, Fitz is joined by former NFL GM Michael Lombardi to dive into the biggest storylines of the week. Fitz and Michael talk about the Las Vegas Raiders and whether or not Antonio Pierce should have benched Aidan O'Connell in the disastrous loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Bill Belichick and what he still has to offer to his next team and the Los Angeles Chargers and what they need to do to build around Justin Herbert this offseason.