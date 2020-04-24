Chargers find replacement for Philip Rivers, take Justin Herbert with No. 6 pick in NFL draft

The Los Angeles Chargers have found Philip Rivers’ replacement.

The Chargers used the No. 6 pick in Thursday’s NFL draft to select Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert. After parting ways with Rivers during the offseason, the Chargers passed on signing a high-profile free agent quarterback like Cam Newton, indicating that they were leaning toward addressing the position in the draft.

The Chargers also have veteran quarterback Tyrod Taylor on the roster, meaning they won’t necessarily feel pressured to rush Herbert into the starting lineup as a rookie.

Justin Herbert is the presumed replacement for longtime Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers. (Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Herbert was the third quarterback taken in the top six picks after Joe Burrow went to the Cincinnati Bengals No. 1 overall and the Miami Dolphins selected Tua Tagovailoa at No. 5.

Standing 6-6 with a massive arm, Herbert fits the classic mold of a prototypical NFL quarterback. He would have contended for the No. 1 pick in last year’s draft, but chose instead to return to Oregon for his senior year.