Chargers finally score, trail Raiders 49-7

Well, the Chargers won't be shut out. They assured that with a 79-yard catch-and-run score by Joshua Palmer on a pass from Easton Stick with 10:37 remaining in the third quarter.

The one-play drive answered the Raiders' nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to open the second half. Las Vegas leads 49-7.

Stick is 10-of-15 for 154 yards and a touchdown.

The Chargers gained only 89 yards in the first half, and they lost three fumbles that the Raiders converted into 21 points.

The Raiders have 343 yards.