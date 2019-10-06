Chargers finally get on the board with Desmond King punt return

Josh Alper
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

The Chargers offense hasn’t found a way into the end zone on Sunday, but the team has been able to get on the scoreboard thanks to the special teams.

Desmond King took a Colby Wadman punt 68 yards for a touchdown with less than a minute to play in the third quarter. The extra point cut the Broncos’ lead to 17-7 and gives the home team a chance to rally back before time runs out on Sunday.

If they’re going to do that, the offense needs to be much sharper. The defense gave them a golden opportunity to score points when Kyzir White picked off a pass inside the Broncos’ 10-yard-line, but Philip Rivers was intercepted in the end zone by Broncos linebacker Alexander Johnson three plays later.

The Chargers have also had a field goal blocked and the Broncos defense came up with a stop on the goal line at the end of the second quarter to scuttle another scoring chance. They can’t afford to waste any others that might come their way.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

What to Read Next