Chargers final Week 18 injury report: FB Zander Horvath questionable

The Chargers had their final practice on Friday before traveling to Denver to face the Broncos in the season finale.

The only player with a game status designation is fullback Zander Horvath, who is questionable with an ankle injury.

Offensive tackle Trey Pipkins (knee) was a limited participant on Thursday, but he was taken off the injury report and will play.

If Los Angeles can clinch the fifth seed before kickoff, they may rest their starters, which would be beneficial before the playoffs start next weekend.

Here is a look at the Broncos’ final injury report:

Out

OT Calvin Anderson

WR Kendall Hinton

DT D.J. Jones

Questionable

LB Jonathan Kongbo

CB Damarri Mathis

TE Eric Saubert

TE Eric Tomlinson

OL Billy Turner

