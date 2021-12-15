Chargers final injury report vs. Chiefs: 4 questionable

The Los Angeles Chargers released their final injury report ahead of the Week 15 battle with the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night.

Here is a look at the report:

Questionable

Austin Ekeler (knee)

Alohi Gilman (quadriceps)

Derwin James (hamstring)

Asante Samuel Jr. (concussion)

Ekeler, James, and Samuel, who were listed as limited participants on Tuesday’s estimated report via walkthrough, all practiced on Wednesday.

Brandon Staley said Ekeler should be good to go. Kyzir White said at his media availability that James was going to play.

Gilman hasn’t played since Week 10, while Samuel has been out since Week 12.