Chargers final injury report vs. Raiders: EDGE Joey Bosa doubtful

The Los Angeles Chargers released their final injury report ahead of the Week 9 battle with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Here is a look at the report:

DOUBTFUL

Joey Bosa

Troymaine Pope

QUESTIONABLE

DE Isaac Rochell

RG Trai Turner

S Jahleel Addae

CB Brandon Facyson

CB Casey Hayward

It’s most likely that the Chargers will be without defensive end Joey Bosa, who is doubtful with a concussion. Bosa left last Sunday’s game against the Broncos to undergo an evaluation after sustaining a head injury.

With Bosa likely out, Isaac Rochell will see his playing time increase. Uchenna Nwosu should see an uptick in snaps, as well.

Cornerback Casey Hayward is questionable due to a non-injury related reason. Coach Anthony Lynn said Hayward’s absence is a “fluid situation.” He wouldn’t elaborate much further on that.

Other notables include quarterback Tyrod Taylor being active as the team’s backup. Taylor hasn’t played since Week 1 after sustaining a punctured lung prior to the Week 2 matchup against the Chiefs.

Along with that, guard Trai Turner is trending in a positive direction towards playing this weekend. Turner, who hasn’t played since Week 2, was limited in Friday’s practice. Lynn said he has been getting better everyday.